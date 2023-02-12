ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Secretary reviews security arrangements for President’s visit

February 12, 2023 02:05 am | Updated February 11, 2023 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu at the review meeting in the Secretariat on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Saturday held a review meeting on the security arrangements to be put in place for President Droupadi Murmu’s maiden trip to Tamil Nadu.

Ms. Murmu will visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai and, later, visit Coimbatore to attend the Mahashivratri programme at the Isha Yoga Centre on February 18.

Mr. Anbu held a meeting in the Secretariat through video-conferencing with the Collectors of Madurai and Coimbatore and senior officials of the concerned departments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu; B. Chandra Mohan, Secretary, Department of Tourism, Tamil Culture and HR&CE; D. Jagannathan, Secretary, Public Department; and HR&CE commissioner K.V. Muralidharan were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US