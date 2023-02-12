Chief Secretary reviews security arrangements for President’s visit

February 12, 2023 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Saturday held a review meeting on the security arrangements to be put in place for President Droupadi Murmu’s maiden trip to Tamil Nadu.

Ms. Murmu will visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai and, later, visit Coimbatore to attend the Mahashivratri programme at the Isha Yoga Centre on February 18.

Mr. Anbu held a meeting in the Secretariat through video-conferencing with the Collectors of Madurai and Coimbatore and senior officials of the concerned departments.

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu; B. Chandra Mohan, Secretary, Department of Tourism, Tamil Culture and HR&CE; D. Jagannathan, Secretary, Public Department; and HR&CE commissioner K.V. Muralidharan were present.