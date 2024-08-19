Chief Secretary reviews safety measures in medical colleges, hospitals across TN

:

On the first day in office, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam chaired a meeting to review the safety measures in place in medical colleges and hospitals across the State.

One of the directions of the CS was to conduct a safety audit of all hospitals and medical colleges by involving various departments and senior police personnel, an official release said.

The functioning of CCTVs in these campuses were to be monitored regularly and the storage of recordings were to be maintained. Sufficient lighting of public pathways was to be ensured.

The movement and attendance of contract staff were to be monitored and their attendance maintained. Deputation of police personnel in outposts was to be ensured, it said.

During the meeting, the Director General of Police suggested that medical and paramedical staff could use the mobile app to reach the police during times of emergency.

Senior officials from Health and Police departments were present.