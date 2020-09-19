Chief Secretary reviews northeast monsoon preparedness

Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam held a meeting on Friday to take stock of the monsoon preparedness of the State ahead of the northeast monsoon. During the meeting, discussions were held on preparations to be made by the departments, conducting of mock drills during the COVID-19 pandemic by maintaining physical distancing with not more than 50 participants, besides creating awareness among the public on measures to be taken by them.
Officials were advised to put in place measures to ensure physical distancing in government relief camps and to set up adequate number of relief centres. Officials posted for monitoring preparatory work have been advised to submit a detailed report from all districts in the State and 15 zones in Greater Chennai Corporation.
Collectors in coastal districts were advised to follow the preventive measures suggested by the State Meteorological Centre and the State Disaster Management Authority in case of any cyclones, taking into account the previous experience from cyclones such as Gaja and Vardha.
Necessary equipment are also required to be kept ready to ensure rescue teams are able to reach affected areas quickly, a press release said.
