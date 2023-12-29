GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for flood relief work in southern districts

December 29, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Thursday reviewed the progress of distribution of flood relief in the four affected districts and further issued instructions to authorities in this regard.

Control rooms for the smooth distribution of relief have been set up for each of the four affected districts. People could get relief in their respective ration shops on producing their tokens from December 29.

Helplines for these control rooms are: 9342471314 and 9786566111 for Tirunelveli district, 9486454714 and 1077 for Thoothukudi district, 04633290548 for Tenkasi district and 04652231077 for Kanniyakumari district, an official release said. People can contact the Food and Consumer Protection Department’s control room at 04428592828 during office hours.

