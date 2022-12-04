  1. EPaper
Chief Secretary instructs officials to file affidavits before HC even for seeking adjournment in contempt petitions

The circular has been issued after Justices S. Vaidyanathan and PD Audikesavalu took objection to the practice of submitting letters written to law officers in court to seek time or report compliance

December 04, 2022 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The judges passed the interim orders on a contempt petition against Sankarapuram Taluk Tahsildar in Kallakurichi district.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu has instructed all government officials to henceforth file affidavits before the Madras High Court as well as its Madurai Bench while reporting compliance of court orders in contempt of court petitions and also if they want to seek time to report compliance.

The communication has been sent after Justices S. Vaidyanathan and P.D. Audikesavalu took objection to production of letters written by the officials to the law officers either reporting compliance of court orders or urging them to seek an adjournment in the contempt of court proceedings.

Passing interim orders on a contempt petition against Sankarapuram Taluk Tahsildar in Kallakurichi district, the judges had observed that they had been noticing that the officials, respondents in contempt proceedings, were not filing affidavits at all either to report compliance or seek time.

They directed Additional Government Pleader S. John Raja Singh to ensure that, in future, no government official ends up merely producing copies of communication sent to the law officers or the government orders issued with respect to compliance of court orders without them being supported by individual affidavits.

The Division Bench also expected the Chief Secretary to issue a circular to all government departments in this regard. On receipt of the court order, the Chief Secretary issued a circular immediately through the Public department and also produced a copy of his communication before the court.

