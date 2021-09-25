Chief Secretary inspects reservoirs

CHENNAI

25 September 2021 00:50 IST

Irai Anbu reviews work taken up to prevent flooding during monsoon

Work will be taken up to temporarily plug the leaks in one of the floodgates of Poondi reservoir.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Friday said rubber seals in all floodgates would be replaced once the water level in the reservoir recedes. He inspected the three main reservoirs in Red Hills, Poondi and Chembarambakkam, in connection with monsoon preparedness work.

Though the northeast monsoon is a month away, the storage in the five reservoirs that supply water to the city was 81.47% of their capacity. The one in Red Hills has reached nearly 92.55% of its capacity.

The Chief Secretary instructed the officials of the Water Resources Department to take steps to arrest industrial effluents being discharged in catchment areas of Chembarambakkam reservoir. He asked for the report being prepared by a committee comprising officials of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and WRD to be submitted soon.

As more inflow was expected into the reservoirs during the monsoon, storage should be maintained only till a specific level and surplus water should be released gradually according to inflow, he said. Sandeep Saxena, additional chief secretary, PWD; Tiruvallur Collector Alby John Varghese; Kancheepuram Collector M.Aarthi and WRD officials were present.