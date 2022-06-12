Chief Secretary inaugurates work for setting up skill development centre in resettlement site

The centre will be set up and run by Mudhal Thalaimurai Trust, a non-governmental organisation | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

June 12, 2022 23:49 IST

Centre to come up at 10,800 square feet space provided by TNUHDB

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Sunday inaugurated the work to set up a skill development centre at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board’s (TNUHDB) resettlement site in Kannagi Nagar.

The centre will be set up and run by Mudhal Thalaimurai Trust, a non-governmental organisation, on 10,800 sq. ft. of land allocated by TNUHDB.

Mr. Irai Anbu interacted with students and residents, and encouraged them to strive towards making Kannagi Nagar a model locality.

E. Marisamy, a resident of Kannagi Nagar who runs the trust, said the Chief Secretary had offered support for long, for the work done by the NGO towards educating and upskilling students in the area. “Until now, we were doing it through Abdul Kalam People’s Welfare Association. We have launched Mudhal Thalaimurai Trust for running this new centre,” he said.

TNUHDB had allocated a space, earlier used for running a clinic, to the residents. “We have to make certain alterations and renovate the building to make them classrooms with adequate facilities. There is a need to build toilets,” he said. He said the Indian Oil Corporation had assured to help financially in the renovation work and an individual Anandan is funding the construction of the toilets. V. Thiruppugazh, through an organisation, arranged for ten computers for the centre, Mr. Marisamy said.

“The centre, once ready, will offer training in areas like image processing, laptop and mobile phone repairs, air conditioner service and repair, electrical work, and baking. The centre will also provide coaching for clearing competitive exams,” he added.

For imparting skills on things like mobile phone and air conditioner repairs, he said that the NGO was planning to approach companies that make these products to provide resource persons for training. “The centre can be a recruiting place for them. They can train our students and alter recruit them,” he said.

M. Govinda Rao, TNUHDB Managing Director, M.S. Prashanth, Deputy Commissioner (Works), Greater Chennai Corporation, D. Sneha, Deputy Commissioner (Education), GCC, and few other officials participated.