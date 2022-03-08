Chief Secretary inaugurates Regional Conclave on Disaster Management

A total of 10 Coastal States and Union Territories are participating in the 2-day event

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and other delegates at the Regional Conclave on Disaster Management on Tuesday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu inaugurated the first Regional Conclave on Disaster Management organised by the National Disaster Management Authority in coordination with the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority in the city on Tuesday.

A total of 10 Coastal States and Union Territories are participating in the two-day event, which will provide a platform for sharing the challenges faced by the participants in disaster management and learning best practices from each other.

Kamal Kishore, Member Secretary (i/c), National Disaster Management Authority; Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs; Kunal Satyarthi, Joint Secretary (Policy and Planning), National Disaster Management Authority; Kumar Jayant, Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Department; M.A. Siddique, Commissioner of Revenue Administration; K.S. Kandasamy, Director, Disaster Management; and senior officials participated.