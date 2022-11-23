Chief Secretary inaugurates coaching centre in Kannagi Nagar

November 23, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Wednesday inaugurated a coaching class for various competitive exams at the Community Hall in Kannagi Nagar of Okkiyam Thuraipakkam in Chennai, which was organised by the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre under the Department Employment and Training.

Over 100 aspirants participated in the inaugural function. The permanent coaching centre at Kannagi Nagar is expected to benefit the youth of the area by offering guidance to them about higher education, career and job opportunities.

Labour Secretary Md. Nasimuddin, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board Govinda Rao, Director of Employment and Training K. Veera Ragava Rao were present.

