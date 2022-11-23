  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Secretary inaugurates coaching centre in Kannagi Nagar

November 23, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Wednesday inaugurated a coaching class for various competitive exams at the Community Hall in Kannagi Nagar of Okkiyam Thuraipakkam in Chennai, which was organised by the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre under the Department Employment and Training.

Over 100 aspirants participated in the inaugural function. The permanent coaching centre at Kannagi Nagar is expected to benefit the youth of the area by offering guidance to them about higher education, career and job opportunities.

Labour Secretary Md. Nasimuddin, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board Govinda Rao, Director of Employment and Training K. Veera Ragava Rao were present.

Related Topics

Chennai / education / employment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.