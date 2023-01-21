ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Secretary holds meeting on jallikattu, gram sabhas

January 21, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

V. Irai Anbu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Saturday held a meeting with Collectors and police officials through video-conferencing in the Secretariat here.

He discussed the procedures to be followed for further jallikattu events to be held in the State, and also for holding gram sabha meetings.

The meeting also discussed measures to be taken to eliminate caste discrimination against elected representatives of rural local bodies, who belong to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Secretaries of the concerned departments were present.

Meanwhile, Mr. Irai Anbu also presented the books written by him for the benefit of prisoners to Amaraesh Pujari, DGP, Prisons.

Public Department Secretary D. Jagannathan was present.

