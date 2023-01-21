HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Secretary holds meeting on jallikattu, gram sabhas

January 21, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
V. Irai Anbu

V. Irai Anbu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Saturday held a meeting with Collectors and police officials through video-conferencing in the Secretariat here.

He discussed the procedures to be followed for further jallikattu events to be held in the State, and also for holding gram sabha meetings.

The meeting also discussed measures to be taken to eliminate caste discrimination against elected representatives of rural local bodies, who belong to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Secretaries of the concerned departments were present.

Meanwhile, Mr. Irai Anbu also presented the books written by him for the benefit of prisoners to Amaraesh Pujari, DGP, Prisons.

Public Department Secretary D. Jagannathan was present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.