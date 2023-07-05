HamberMenu
Chief Secretary holds discussion on preparations for upcoming G-20 meet in Chennai

July 05, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena chaired a meeting with department heads on Wednesday regarding preparations for upcoming G-20 meet in Chennai.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Wednesday chaired a meeting with various department heads regarding the preparations for the upcoming G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Meeting in Chennai.

Under India’s G-20 leadership, the first Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Meeting was held in Gandhinagar and the second meeting was held in Mumbai. The third Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Meeting would be held in Chennai from July 24-July 26 in Chennai, according to a statement.

At a meeting held at the Secretariat, Mr. Meena instructed the Department secretaries to undertake preparatory work for the meeting.

National Disaster Management Authority Member Secretary Kamal Kishore and Member Rajendra Singh, G-20 Council Director Mrinalini Srivastava, State Industry Secretary S. Krishnan, Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant, Commissioner for Revenue Administration S.K. Prabhakar among other higher officials were present.

