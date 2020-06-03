Tamil Nadu

Chief Secretary gets three months extension

The Centre on Wednesday approved the extension of service of senior IAS officer and Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam for three months beyond July 31 this year.

According to a communication from the Union Department of Personnel & Training, Mr. Shanmugam's services have been extended between August 1 and October 31 this year. Mr. Shanmugam, a 1985-batch IAS officer, who assumed charge on June 30 last year was set to retire next month.

A senior officer said that the proposal for extension of Mr. Shanmugam as the Chief Secretary was on the cards and the prospects were bright after the Centre had in April extended the tenure of Union Health Secretary by three months, in view of the COVID-19 scenario.

