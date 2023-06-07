ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Secretary donates over 300 books

June 07, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Wednesday donated more than 300 books that will be helpful for youth preparing for competitive examinations.

These books will be kept at the libraries run by the Department of Information and Public Relations in the memorials of various leaders it manages. The donation follows the recent inspection done by Mr. Irai Anbu in the memorials and the libraries functioning in them in Chennai.

A release by the government said the Chief Secretary stressed on the need to keep the books that will enhance the knowledge of the youth and help them in cracking competitive exams.

