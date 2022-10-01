Chief Secretary donates books worth ₹1 lakh to students at Kannagi Nagar tenements

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu recently donated books worth ₹1 lakh to students at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in Kannagi Nagar to help them prepare for competitive examinations.

The donation of books is the latest in a series of initiatives taken by Mr. Anbu in the last five years for the education of youths, particularly college students, living in the tenements.

E. Marisamy, who runs the Mudal Thalaimurai Trust for helping the students in the locality, said that 63 students joined college this year, mainly due to the support of the Chief Secretary. “He donated the books this week so that these students can prepare for competitive examinations along with their education in college,” he said.

Mr. Anbu had supported in various ways the college education of 181 students from Kannagi Nagar so far. “Since taking charge as the Chief Secretary, he has managed to visit the students thrice to encourage them,” he said. The last time he visited was to inaugurate the work for setting up a skill development centre by the trust with the support of Board.