Tamil Nadu

Chief Secretary chairs meeting on campaign against drug abuse

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu at the meeting in the Secretariat on Friday.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu at the meeting in the Secretariat on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu chaired a meeting in the Secretariat on Friday to review the steps to be taken for a State-level campaign to create a movement against drug abuse among school and college students.

Home Secretary K. Phanindra Reddy, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu and senior officials from various departments were present. Commissioners and Superintendents of Police from across the State also took part in the meeting virtually.


