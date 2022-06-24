Chief Secretary chairs meeting on campaign against drug abuse
Police officials from across State participate virtually
Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu chaired a meeting in the Secretariat on Friday to review the steps to be taken for a State-level campaign to create a movement against drug abuse among school and college students.
Home Secretary K. Phanindra Reddy, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu and senior officials from various departments were present. Commissioners and Superintendents of Police from across the State also took part in the meeting virtually.
