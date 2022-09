Chief Secretary chairs meeting for promoting millets

Special Correspondent September 17, 2022 01:04 IST

Special Correspondent September 17, 2022 01:04 IST

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Friday chaired a meeting of officials and discussed ways in which the State government agencies could promote millets among the general public in view of the United Nations General Assembly declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets.s