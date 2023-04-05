ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Secretary asks special panel to submit report on crop damage within a month

April 05, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Wednesday chaired a consultative meeting on crop damage caused by wild animals at the Secretariat in Chennai.

At the meeting, he instructed the Special Committee to review and provide solution for crop damage caused by wild animals as announced in the agriculture budget for 2023-24 to be formed immediately.

He called for collection of data year-wise and district-wise by the Horticulture and Agriculture department and submit it to the committee.

The Forest department cross checks the data along with the compensation provided for crop damage and explore the reason for increase in damage caused by wild animals and should give a report to the government on the measures to be taken, Mr. Anbu said.

The committee should visit States such as Karnataka and Kerala and give a report on how those States handle the crop damage, he said.

Mr. Irai Anbu told the committee to submit its report and recommendations to the government within a month.

CONNECT WITH US