HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Secretary asks special panel to submit report on crop damage within a month

April 05, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Wednesday chaired a consultative meeting on crop damage caused by wild animals at the Secretariat in Chennai.

At the meeting, he instructed the Special Committee to review and provide solution for crop damage caused by wild animals as announced in the agriculture budget for 2023-24 to be formed immediately.

He called for collection of data year-wise and district-wise by the Horticulture and Agriculture department and submit it to the committee.

The Forest department cross checks the data along with the compensation provided for crop damage and explore the reason for increase in damage caused by wild animals and should give a report to the government on the measures to be taken, Mr. Anbu said.

The committee should visit States such as Karnataka and Kerala and give a report on how those States handle the crop damage, he said.

Mr. Irai Anbu told the committee to submit its report and recommendations to the government within a month.

Related Topics

Chennai / Agriculture

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.