August 23, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has written a letter to all the Collectors asking them to regularly inspect the primary health centres (PHCs) in their respective districts to ensure their efficient functioning.

He asked the Collectors to focus particularly on the availability of staff at the PHCs, quality of services offered especially to pregnant women, maintenance of records, implementation of various health schemes, and infrastructure.

