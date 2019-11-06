Chief Secretary asked to appear before SC panel in Murasoli case

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K.A. Shanmugam to appear before it on November 11 and present an up-to-date report, along with relevant documents, in connection with the issue of DMK mouthpiece Murasoli allegedly being housed on panchami land.

A representation regarding the land in question was filed before the commission by BJP State secretary R. Srinivasan.

Documents sought

In a notice issued on Monday, the commission asked the Chief Secretary to “appear in person in the hearing before the vice-chairman along with an action taken report and all relevant documents, including the relevant files, case diaries etc. to facilitate the hearing”.

The case relates to an allegation by PMK founder S. Ramadoss that the Murasoli office was built on panchami land.

The issue was raised in the run-up to the bypolls to the Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies. DMK president M.K. Stalin had refuted the allegation and had challenged Dr. Ramadoss to prove it.

Following this, Mr. Srinivasan approached the commission.

Mr. Stalin had then asked Mr. Srinivasan not to act as an ‘agent’ of Dr. Ramadoss and fall prey to his “false claims” while challenging them to investigate the properties held by Jayalalithaa at Siruthavoor.