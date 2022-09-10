Chief Secretary appreciates Tiruvannamalai Collector for eco-friendly initiatives

B. Murugesh. Photo: File

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruvannamalai Collector B. Murugesh has been appreciated for his efforts in water conservation and enhancing the green cover in the district through mass tree plantation drives.

In his letter to the Collector, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu praised the efforts taken by Mr. Murugesh and his team in the field of water management and environmental protection, which can be emulated by other districts. He also hoped that such efforts will bear fruits in future and benefit residents in the neighbourhoods. The Chief Secretary also wanted the district administration to undertake more similar environmental-friendly initiatives in Tiruvannamalai.