Chief of Naval Staff visits Naval Air Squadron in Chennai

January 11, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, arrived in Chennai on Wednesday. The Admiral was received by Rear Admiral S. Venkat Raman, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA) at the Indian Naval Air Station (INAS) 313 at Meenambakkam, Chennai.

The Chief of the Navy interacted with officers, sailors, veterans and defence civilians of the area.

The Chief of Naval Staff later held discussion with Rear Admiral Venkat Raman. The Admiral left for Ramanathapuram to visit other Naval establishments.

He was accompanied by Kala Hari Kumar, President, Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA), according to an official release.

