T.N. Assembly polls | Chief Minister’s vote is for vaccine

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

PUDUKOTTAI

17 March 2021 03:41 IST

During his campaign in Pudukottai on Tuesday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami made a fervent appeal to the people to get vaccinated for COVID-19. At the fag end of his speech, Mr. Palaniswami, while thanking the public for turning up in good numbers braving the severe heat, urged the people to avail themselves of the free vaccination programme at government hospitals without fail. The viral infection was highly contagious and could claim lives, he said. “I humbly appeal to all of you to take the vaccine along with your family. I have taken the jab and so has the Health Minister,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising