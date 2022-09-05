Chief Ministers Stalin, Kejriwal compliment each other

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal share a moment during the inauguration of Pudhumai Penn scheme at Bharathi Women’s College in Chennai on September 5, 2022 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal complimented each other during their respective speeches over each other's qualities in governance.

At an official function in Chennai, Mr. Kejriwal recalled having received a message in March this year, stating Mr. Stalin's interest in visiting State-run schools in Delhi and elaborated on how he was taken by surprise by the gesture of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

“I was very surprised because in our country we rarely see Chief Ministers going to each other’s States and see the schools or hospitals. The time of politicians is spent the most in politics and very little time is spent on development,” Mr. Kejriwal, also leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

After his office “doubly-confirmed” that Mr. Stalin was indeed interested in visiting Delhi government-run schools, Mr. Kejriwal recalled he was happy to take Mr. Stalin with him to visit the schools and Mohalla hospitals.

During the media interaction in Delhi when Mr. Stalin said he would emulate the model school concept in Tamil Nadu and would invite Mr. Kejriwal for the inauguration." I was sure he will do it. I thought it might take about two to three years. I'm pleasantly surprised that you did it within six months," Mr. Kejriwal lauded Mr. Stalin, who is also the DMK president.

On his part, Mr. Stalin described Mr. Kejriwal a fighter. Mr. Kejriwal, Mr. Stalin said: was "not just the Chief Minister of Delhi but a fighter". "He left his I.R.S job and entered public life to serve the people. With his hard work, he has become the Chief Minister of Delhi. Recently, he has made his party win in Punjab also. He is always very active. He is closely watched by everyone in the country," Mr. Stalin said.