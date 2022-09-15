Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme launch in Tamil Nadu | Scheme not a freebie, but duty of State to feed its children, says CM Stalin

CM Stalin launched the novel ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ at Madurai

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme rolled out for students of Class I to V in government schools is not a freebie, in fact it is the foremost duty and responsibility of the State government to ensure its children are fed. Such schemes are the face of a government, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin here on Thursday.

He was speaking at the launch of the novel ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ at the Corporation Primary School Aathimoolam II in Simmakal, Madurai.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu rolls out ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ at 1,545 government primary schools

“While interacting with students recently in a programme at Chennai, I asked a few students why they appeared tired and if they had eaten. They said that they usually don’t eat in the morning, which struck a chord. Many officials and teachers affirmed the same. That spark led to the birth of the free breakfast scheme. Through this scheme, every student shall enter classrooms with their stomachs full,” he stated.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is having breakfast with the students of Corporation Primary School Aathimoolam II at Simmakal, during the inauguration of Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, in Madurai on September 15, 2022 | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

