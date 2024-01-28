ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister’s foreign visits have not brought in investments to Tamil Nadu: Annamalai

January 28, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

DMK is afraid of the BJP as the party does not do politics by distributing biriyani and holding public meetings, he says

The Hindu Bureau

K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visits to foreign countries have not brought in investments to Tamil Nadu, alleged K. Annamalai, BJP State president, in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said Mr. Stalin visited Dubai, Japan, and now Spain, but the State had received no investments.

Mr. Annamalai said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s Thol. Thirumavalavan was silent on the tortures faced by the people of the Scheduled Castes (SC) in the State because he wants a seat in the Lok Sabha election. The SC people in Tamil Nadu have been affected badly during the DMK rule, he alleged.

The DMK government has returned ₹10,000 crore of the ₹16,000 crore provided by the Centre to the State. It is afraid of the BJP as the party does not do politics by distributing biriyani and holding public meetings, Mr. Annamalai added.

Mr. Annamalai alleged that the Chief Minister was spreading lies regarding jallikattu and rekla race. These were first banned in 2006 when the Congress was in power at the Centre, and the DMK had Ministers in the Central government. It was the BJP government that removed bulls from the list of performing animals, he said.

