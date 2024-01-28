GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister’s foreign visits have not brought in investments to Tamil Nadu: Annamalai

DMK is afraid of the BJP as the party does not do politics by distributing biriyani and holding public meetings, he says

January 28, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai

K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visits to foreign countries have not brought in investments to Tamil Nadu, alleged K. Annamalai, BJP State president, in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said Mr. Stalin visited Dubai, Japan, and now Spain, but the State had received no investments.

Mr. Annamalai said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s Thol. Thirumavalavan was silent on the tortures faced by the people of the Scheduled Castes (SC) in the State because he wants a seat in the Lok Sabha election. The SC people in Tamil Nadu have been affected badly during the DMK rule, he alleged.

The DMK government has returned ₹10,000 crore of the ₹16,000 crore provided by the Centre to the State. It is afraid of the BJP as the party does not do politics by distributing biriyani and holding public meetings, Mr. Annamalai added.

Mr. Annamalai alleged that the Chief Minister was spreading lies regarding jallikattu and rekla race. These were first banned in 2006 when the Congress was in power at the Centre, and the DMK had Ministers in the Central government. It was the BJP government that removed bulls from the list of performing animals, he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / bjp

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.