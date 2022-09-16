Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme unveiled in Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Villupuram districts

The Hindu Bureau KALLAKURICHI
September 16, 2022 16:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kallakurichi Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath launched the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme in Kallakurichi district on September 16, 2022 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme for students of classes I to V in Government schools was launched in Kallakurichi, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts on Friday.

In Kallakurichi, Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath launched the scheme at the Panchayat union primary school in Kalvarayan Hills. About 937 students of classes I to V in 15 primary schools in Kalavarayan Hills would benefit under the scheme.

Also Read
Tamil Nadu’s new breakfast scheme in schools

In Cuddalore district, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan inaugurated the scheme at the Corporation Primary School at Vandipalayam. The scheme would cover 630 students of 15 primary schools located within the jurisdiction of Cuddalore Corporation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation has made arrangements for the supply of breakfast to the 15 schools in two vehicles. The food would be served to students between 8.15 a.m. and 8.50 a.m.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan launched the scheme at Government primary school at Murungampakkam in Villupuram district. The scheme would cover 1,594 students in Villupuram district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app