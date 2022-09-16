Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme unveiled in Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Villupuram districts

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme for students of classes I to V in Government schools was launched in Kallakurichi, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts on Friday.

In Kallakurichi, Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath launched the scheme at the Panchayat union primary school in Kalvarayan Hills. About 937 students of classes I to V in 15 primary schools in Kalavarayan Hills would benefit under the scheme.

In Cuddalore district, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan inaugurated the scheme at the Corporation Primary School at Vandipalayam. The scheme would cover 630 students of 15 primary schools located within the jurisdiction of Cuddalore Corporation.

The Corporation has made arrangements for the supply of breakfast to the 15 schools in two vehicles. The food would be served to students between 8.15 a.m. and 8.50 a.m.

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan launched the scheme at Government primary school at Murungampakkam in Villupuram district. The scheme would cover 1,594 students in Villupuram district.