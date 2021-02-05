Chief Minister unveils new infrastructure, housing projects

Adding infrastructure: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami unveiling the projects on Thursday

CHENNAI

05 February 2021 01:58 IST

Drinking water projects and related works implemented at a cost of ₹1,137.18 crore

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday unveiled various drinking water programmes, new housing tenements constructed for the economically weaker sections and infrastructure projects across the State through video conference.

The drinking water projects and related works were implemented at a cost of ₹1,137.18 crore. They include works of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (₹931.61 crore), the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (₹82.6 crore), Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (₹100.51 crore) and the Directorate of Town Panchayats (₹12.87 crore) and Greater Chennai Corporation (₹9.59 crore).

Mr. Palaniswami also unveiled the foundation stones for new projects to be implemented by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board and the Directorate of Town Panchayats at a cost of ₹2,472.61 crore, according to an official release.

He unveiled 5,503 housing tenements in 10 districts constructed for the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board at a cost of ₹535.27 crore. The tenements have been constructed in Chennai, Vellore, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts.

Mr. Palaniswami also unveiled the foundation stone for constructing reservoirs and check dams to be constructed in Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Virudhunagar, Kallakurichi and Thoothukudi districts at a cost of ₹156 crore. He also opened three check dams and a bridge constructed in Theni and Erode districts at a cost of ₹7.08 crore.

Coimbatore flyover

A project to extend the flyover from Athupalam junction to Oppanakara Street in Ukkadam junction, to be implemented at a cost of ₹265.44 crore, was also unveiled.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, TNSCB managing director R. Kirlosh Kumar and senior officials were present.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for constructing new amenities at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem.

He also laid the foundation for new cancer treatment facilities, and a new building for linear accelerator device near the Radiology Department.