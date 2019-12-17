Chief Minister to visit Delhi on Thursday

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be in New Delhi on Thursday and Friday (December 19 and 20) in connection with a meeting on the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.
This is the second such meeting that is being held in connection with the celebrations. All Chief Ministers have been invited for the meeting, which will be chaired by President Ram Nath Kovind, said a senior official. Making use of the visit, Mr Palaniswami is expected to present a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a host of issues concerning the State.
