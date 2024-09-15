Chief Minister to lay foundation for car manufacturing plant, footwear park in Ranipet on September 28

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will lay the foundation stone for the JLR and Tata Motors manufacturing facility and a footwear park inside the spacious SIPCOT complex in Panapakkam near Ranipet town on September 28. On Sunday, accompanied by Ranipet Collector J. U. Chandrakala and the Superintendent of Police (SP), D. V. Kiran Shruthi, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, R. Gandhi, inspected preparatory work that is being undertaken by the district administration as part of the event.

“Road formation inside SIPCOT premises is being done on war footing for the event. Space for parking of vehicles, visitors’ arena and creation of basic amenities for them are also being arranged,” said an official of State Highways. A total of 1,213 acres of land from four villages, namely Agavalam, Thuraiyur, Nedumpuli and Peruvalayam, identified for the project. These villages come under Nemili panchayat union in the district. Of total 1,213 acres, Tata Motors manufacturing facility will be coming up in 470 acres and remaining space goes to a leather industrial park with SIPCOT premises. Ranipet SIPCOT acquired the land for the purpose and has allocated it to Tata Motors, revenue officials said. Revenue officials said Tata Motors manufacturing facility will be coming up at a cost of Rs 9,000, making Tamil Nadu first in the country to manufacture the luxury models of JLR, brand owned by Tata Motors that specialises in electric vehicles. The new facility will also make Tata Motors other regular vehicles. All components for cars will be made at the new facility, which will cater to the needs of domestic and international consumers. The new facility will generate around 5,000 jobs, both direct and indirect, in the following years in automotive and associated industries in the district. Giving a big boost to the leather and tannery industries in the region, Mr. Stalin will also lay the foundation stone for a mega footwear manufacturing park in SIPCOT complex at a cost of Rs 400 crore. The project will generate 20,000 jobs, mostly for women. The new park will enable leather manufacturers to reduce the import of raw materials like soles, heels and synthetic materials from China. and solve logistical issues. Local leather manufacturers said that Panapakkam is an ideal location for the park due to its proximity to Chennai, and the availability of labour. Also, leather hubs like Walajah, Arcot, Ranipet, Ambur and Vaniyambadi will benefit from the project, they said.