Chief Minister to inaugurate restored British-era tank in Walajapet

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the rejuvenated tank that includes a paved walkers’ path and play areas for children in Walajapet town near Ranipet, off Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH-44), this month.

Walajapet Municipality officials, said that as per records, the tank -- Poondi Makkam Kulam -- was created in the 1890s by Nawab of Arcot to store excess rainwater, mainly for irrigation purposes. Since then, 15 more ponds and tanks have been created in the town to cater to the domestic needs of residents.

Funded under Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme 2021-22, the tank was taken up for restoration by the civic body at a cost of ₹1.31 crore.

It was desilted and deepened to a depth of five metres. Existing inlets in the tank have been revamped for free flow of floodwater from storm water drains into the waterbody. It will also help increase ground water level to a 3-km-radius in its vicinity.

A tiled walkers’ path was also laid along the bund of the tank. Of the total 5.5 metres of the bund’s width, tiled footpaths are laid to a width of three metres to ensure its stability.

Twelve concrete seating arrangements on the tiled pathway, washrooms, and water taps were also installed for walkers.

Two play areas for children have also been created with sliders and slings. Solar powered LED streetlights, a compound wall and signages have also come up.

To ensure the safety of visitors, the entire tank has been fenced with steel railings. Additionally, steps leading to the tank have been built on one side to help undertake any repair work.

Saplings of native fruit bearing tree species and plant species such as guava, naval tree, izhupai tree, mango and gooseberry were also planted.

“Walajapet, formed in 1866, is the oldest municipality in the State. The rejuvenated tank will also attract a large number of visitors, especially children, for its recreational facilities,” G. Palani, municipality commissioner, told The Hindu.

Spread over 4,400 sq.ft at the centre of the town, the tank has remained a major source for groundwater table for many years. The waterbody, neglected by authorities, became a den for anti-socials over the years. It was during the routine inspection of ongoing works in the town, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles and MLA for Ranipet R. Gandhi saw its poor condition and directed municipal officials to restore it.