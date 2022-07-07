Chief Minister to inaugurate projects, distribute welfare assistance during 2-day visit to Tiruvannamalai

He will also unveil Arignar Anna Arch and statue of Karunandhi on Friday evening

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate infrastructure projects, including roads and research stations, and distribute welfare assistance to 15,000 beneficiaries during his two-day visit to Tiruvannamalai on Friday.

Officials said the Chief Minister’s visit to the temple town came a week after he went to Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts and inaugurated various developmental works. “As part of security measures for the visit, we have temporarily banned the flying of drones. Vehicle movement in the town will also be regulated,” said Collector B. Murugesh.

On Friday, Mr. Stalin will first inaugurate the 200 th centre of the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ Scheme in the State. The centre is in Aaranji village in Kilpennathur block, around 18 km from Tiruvannamalai town. Minister for Public Works, Buildings, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will be present.

After a brief stay at a private engineering college near Tiruvannamalai town, the Chief Minister will give free laptops to students before distributing clothes to priests of Sri Arunachaleswarar temple. He will also unveil the Arignar Anna Arch and the statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunandhi in the temple town on Friday evening. The statue and the arch are located near the entrance of the 14-km-Girivalam path. Later, the Chief Minister will address a public meeting in the town before returning to the engineering college to stay the night.

On the second day, Mr. Stalin will distribute various welfare assistance to over 15,000 beneficiaries in the district. He will also open 91 completed projects worth ₹70.20 crore and will lay the foundation for 245 projects, costing ₹310 crore, and distribute house pattas, community certificates, old age pension, farmers insurances and other welfare schemes involving at least 30 government departments.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate completed projects, including offices and housing quarters for district officials working in tribal areas, agriculture expansion offices and buildings for veterinary hospitals in Arani, Chengam, Thandarampattu and Mangalam towns. He will also lay the foundation stone for 13 commercial complexes in Polur, near Arani, irrigation facilities in Cheyyar and Vandavasi and a tourist centre in Jamunamarathur in the Jawadhu Hills.

Mr. Stalin will conclude his visit with a public meeting and return to Chennai by road.

Governor’s visit

Officials said Governor R.N. Ravi would participate in the 216 th year celebrations of the Sepoy Mutiny to be held in Vellore town on Sunday.