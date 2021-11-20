Chief Minister to inaugurate Connect 2021 on Nov. 26

He will launch policies of Information Technology Dept.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will on Friday inaugurate the 20th edition of Connect 2021 and launch various policies of the Information Technology Department.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organising Connect 2021, an international conference and exhibition on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) on Friday and Saturday. It will be hosted by the Tamil Nadu Government and co-hosted by Software Technology Parks of India, Ministry of Electronics and Telecommunications, Government of India. The partner countries for Connect 2021 are Australia and the U.K. The theme of the two-day conference is “Building a sustainable deep technology ecosystem.”

“Over the last two decades, Connect, as an event, has led to various path- breaking initiatives, like the formation of tech corridors, ICT academy and specialised technology parks,” said S. Chandrakumar, chairman, CII Tamil Nadu.

Josh Foulger, chairman, CII, Connect 2021, and country head and MD, Bharat FIH Ltd., said the Connect event which was started as an ICT industry event, has morphed into an international technology event, encapsulating all technology providers and technology consuming industries.