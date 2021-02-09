Chief Minister to distribute farm loan waiver certificates

CHENNAI

Scheme to benefit over 16.43 lakh farmers

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will soon launch the distribution of farm loan waiver certificates to farmers.

The AIADMK government on Monday issued a Government Order waiving outstanding crop loans to the tune of ₹12,110 crore, in line with the Chief Minister’s announcement last week.

The government would transfer funds to cooperative banks, the G.O. said.

