Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister to distribute farm loan waiver certificates

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 09 February 2021 02:33 IST
Updated: 09 February 2021 02:33 IST

Scheme to benefit over 16.43 lakh farmers

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will soon launch the distribution of farm loan waiver certificates to farmers.

The AIADMK government on Monday issued a Government Order waiving outstanding crop loans to the tune of 12,110 crore, in line with the Chief Minister’s announcement last week.

The government would transfer funds to cooperative banks, the G.O. said.

