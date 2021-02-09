Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister to distribute farm loan waiver certificates

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will soon launch the distribution of farm loan waiver certificates to farmers.

The AIADMK government on Monday issued a Government Order waiving outstanding crop loans to the tune of 12,110 crore, in line with the Chief Minister’s announcement last week.

The government would transfer funds to cooperative banks, the G.O. said.

