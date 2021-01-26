‘Chief Minister to decide on restarting Classes 9 & 11 in Tamil Nadu’

ERODE

26 January 2021 04:54 IST

A decision on reopening schools for Classes 9 and 11 in February will be taken by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said in Erode on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons after laying the foundation stone for renovating the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminus, the Minister said the School Education Department was in the process of holding discussions with experts and parents on reopening schools for these two classes. “The outcome of the discussion will be discussed with the Chief Minister,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising