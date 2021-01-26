Tamil Nadu

‘Chief Minister to decide on restarting Classes 9 & 11 in Tamil Nadu’

A decision on reopening schools for Classes 9 and 11 in February will be taken by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said in Erode on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons after laying the foundation stone for renovating the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminus, the Minister said the School Education Department was in the process of holding discussions with experts and parents on reopening schools for these two classes. “The outcome of the discussion will be discussed with the Chief Minister,” he added.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2021 4:55:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/chief-minister-to-decide-on-restarting-classes-9-11-in-tamil-nadu/article33663941.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY