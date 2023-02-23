ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | Chief Minister Stalin to campaign on February 25

February 23, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated February 24, 2023 01:15 pm IST - ERODE

Initially, Mr. Stalin was scheduled to campaign for two days in the constituency - on February 24 and 25. But, due to other engagements, his campaign was rescheduled

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will campaign for Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan in Erode (East) Assembly constituency on February 25, where byelection is scheduled for February 27.

A schedule released by the DMK here said Mr. Stalin will reach Erode on Friday night and stay at a private guest house in the city. He will begin his campaign on February 25 at 9 a.m. at Sampath Nagar. .

ALSO READ
The road to Erode (East)

His next campaigning spots will be, Gandhi Statue at 10 a.m. and at Agraharam at 11 a.m. He will take a break and continue his campaign at Municipal Colony at 3 p.m., and conclude his campaign at Periyar Nagar at 3.45 p.m. He will then leave for the guest house and proceed to Coimbatore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Initially, Mr. Stalin was scheduled to campaign for two days in the constituency - on February 24 and 25. But, due to other engagements, his campaign was rescheduled. Campaigning for the byelection ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US