Chief Minister Stalin wishes Vice President a speedy recovery

Chennai

24 January 2022 01:07 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said he was anguished to know that Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19, and wished him a speedy recovery.

In a social media post, he said, “I am anguished to know that our respected Vice President Thiru. M. Venkaiah Naidu has been affected with COVID-19. Our best wishes for his speedy recovery and recuperation. I have spoken to Hon’ble Vice President over phone and conveyed our wishes to him.”

