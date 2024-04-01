Chief Minister Stalin’s poser to PM, asks him to answer three questions of T.N. people

April 01, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Monday, April 1, said the BJP, which had expressed sudden concern for the Tamil fishermen “after sleeping for ten years”, should answer three questions posed by the people of Tamil Nadu.

In a post on his X handle, Mr. Stalin said the BJP government should answer why it was paying just 29 paise to Tamil Nadu for every one rupee it collected from the State as GST.

He also wanted the BJP to answer why it had not released a single rupee to the State which had witnessed two major natural disasters (floods and cyclone in December last) and “why it had not implemented a single special scheme for the State.”

“Mr. Prime Minister, answer the questions without prevaricating,” he said.

