ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Stalin’s poser to PM, asks him to answer three questions of T.N. people

April 01, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Monday, April 1, said the BJP, which had expressed sudden concern for the Tamil fishermen “after sleeping for ten years”, should answer three questions posed by the people of Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on his X handle, Mr. Stalin said the BJP government should answer why it was paying just 29 paise to Tamil Nadu for every one rupee it collected from the State as GST.

He also wanted the BJP to answer why it had not released a single rupee to the State which had witnessed two major natural disasters (floods and cyclone in December last) and “why it had not implemented a single special scheme for the State.”

“Mr. Prime Minister, answer the questions without prevaricating,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US