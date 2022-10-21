Chief Minister Stalin unveils e-Sevai centres and new buildings

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: File Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday virtually unveiled the e-Sevai centres that have been set up to function from offices of each of the 234 MLAs across the State, in the presence of Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu.

During the event in the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin also launched the distribution of desktop computers for these e-Sevai centres, an official release said. Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services T. Mano Thangaraj and senior officials were present.

In another event, Mr. Stalin virtually unveiled new buildings constructed for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department at a total cost of ₹31.67 crore in Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvallur and Tiruvarur districts.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

In another event, the Chief Minister virtually unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of new buildings for Home (Courts) Department at Kilpauk on Miller Road in Chennai at a total cost of ₹32.93 crore. Law Minister S. Regupathy and senior officials were also present.