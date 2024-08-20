Chief Minister Stalin to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for major projects

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin will be inaugurating 19 industrial projects and will also be laying the foundation stone for 28 different projects on Wednesday morning. The combined value of all these projects is approximately Rs. 68,773 crores. These deals are expected to generate employment for over one lakh people in the state.

One of the major projects for which the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone is Sembcorp’s Green Hydrogen initiative which will come up at Thoothukudi. The Singapore based firm has given an investment commitment of Rs. 36,238 crores.

The Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) for some of these projects were signed during the Global Investors Meet 2024 that was organised by the DMK government in January 2024. The deals were struck during other investment meets and during the Chief Minister’s visit abroad.

Tamil Nadu attracted an investment commitment of over ₹6.64 lakh crore through 631 MoUs during the Global Investors Meet 2024. The State government during the meet also said that a total of 26,90,657 jobs are expected to be generated from these investments that include direct employment for 14,54,712 persons and indirect employment for 12,35,945 persons.