Chief Minister Stalin speaks to petitioners, inquires about their grievances

December 03, 2022 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Special Correspondent
M.K. Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday spoke to a few persons who had submitted their petitions to the Mudhalvarin Mukavari Department for redressal.

In a review meeting held at the Secretariat, he called N. Ravi of Theni district over phone and inquired whether his pension arrears had been settled. He also spoke to Jayalakshmi of Vellore district and S. Latha of Chennai and confirmed if their requests had been fulfilled.

Accompanied by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and his secretary-I T. Udayachandran, the Chief Minister appreciated DSP of Musiri and a few officials for disposing of petitions quickly.

A press release from the government said the department earlier would receive around 3 lakh petitions and after co-ordinated efforts, 15 lakh petitions were being scrutinised and settled.

