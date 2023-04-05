Chief Minister Stalin launches various projects at Kolathur

April 05, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited his Kolathur Assembly constituency on Tuesday and unveiled foundation stones for various projects, to be implemented at a cost of ₹5.47 crore.

He also inaugurated an Urban Health and Wellness Centre, constructed at a cost of ₹27 lakh, at Agaram.

Open gym

An open gym will be set up at a cost of ₹20.99 lakh at the ground on Pallavan Salai in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and a children’s park will be built on Thiru Vi Ka Nagar’s 8th Street at a cost of ₹46.50 lakh. Five multi-purpose centres (ration shops) are to be constructed in G.K.M. Colony’s 34th Street, School Road, Paper Mills Road and Pallavan Salai, at a total cost of ₹1.91 crore, an official release said. The Chief Minister also reviewed storm-water drain works on Pallavan Salai, which are under way at a cost of ₹15.40 crore.

He also unveiled the foundation stones for a building in Jawahar Nagar for table tennis, to be built at a cost of ₹30.50 lakh, and various civic amenities and infrastructure works in Jawahar Nagar 2nd Street, Tirumalai Nagar 1st Street, Mohammed Hussain Park, Senthil Nagar 13th Street Srinivasa Nagar 3rd Street, among others.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Chennai North MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar MLA Thayagam Kavi and senior officials were present.