Chief Minister Stalin launches tree planting drive in temples

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister P.K. Sekarbabu during the event in Nungambakkam on Saturday.

CHENNAI

08 August 2021 04:05 IST

Saplings will be procured through the Forest Department

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday launched a scheme to plant one lakh sthala vriksham, tree saplings, at temple nandavanams (gardens). He planted a sapling of the Nagalinga tree at the head office of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department in Nungambakkam.

Sources said that this was the first time a Chief Minister had visited the HR&CE Department’s head office.

Mr. Stalin directed officials to plant the saplings within three months. An official said 200 saplings of nine varieties of trees, including Bilva and Punnai, had already been distributed to temples in Chennai. Temples have specific trees as sthala vrikshams.

The department has planned to procure saplings from the Forest Department. “These would be saplings that are a little over six months old. If the temple does not have the required funds, the Commissioner’s Common Good Fund will be utilised for the same,” an official said.

Ministers P.K. Sekarbabu and Durai Murugan, MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, Member of Parliament Kanimozhi, Secretary HR and CE B. Chandramohan and Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran were present on the occasion, a press release said.